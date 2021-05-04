Crossvault Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,762. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average is $142.22.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

