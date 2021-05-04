Crossvault Capital Management LLC Acquires 253 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.25. 31,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,450. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

