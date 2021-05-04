Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TAYD stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

