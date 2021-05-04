Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGI. Truist raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

