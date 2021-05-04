Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

