Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 59,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

SENEA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. 960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $484.39 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

