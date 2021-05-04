Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 96,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,680,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several research firms recently commented on DNN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $873.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,619 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Denison Mines by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.