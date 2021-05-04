DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Trading Up 8%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 3,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 559,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $732.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

