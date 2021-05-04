Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Trading 3% Higher

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.50 and last traded at $80.50. 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

