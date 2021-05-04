Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 56,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,307,697 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $21.01.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.28 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
