Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 56,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,307,697 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $21.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

