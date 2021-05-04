Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 7.9%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.77 and last traded at $43.78. Approximately 25,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,909,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.02 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $389,213.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 251.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 56.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 628,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after acquiring an additional 226,245 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 306,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

