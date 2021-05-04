WOWswap (WOW) Price Reaches $50.76 on Top Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $50.76 or 0.00093147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and $138,654.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 70.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01168153 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.00728154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,512.44 or 1.00034079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.