Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $21,858.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00079100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00068580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.99 or 0.00862461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.23 or 0.09862089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00100368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

