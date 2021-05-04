Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00079100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00068580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.99 or 0.00862461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.23 or 0.09862089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00100368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044933 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

