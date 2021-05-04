Banano (BAN) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $33.89 million and $672,823.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banano has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00079100 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00179888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,569 coins and its circulating supply is 1,234,970,447 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.