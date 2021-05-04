CEEK VR 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $242,478.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $242,478.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00079100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00068580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.99 or 0.00862461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.23 or 0.09862089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00100368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044933 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

