Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $152,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,002. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.