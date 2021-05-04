Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.04.

Shares of WDAY traded down $7.26 on Tuesday, hitting $236.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,635. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.80. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

