Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. 1,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,770. Kforce has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 141,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

