Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,240 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

