Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

