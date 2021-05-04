Passage Bio (PASG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Passage Bio to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PASG stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 5,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,856. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

PASG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

