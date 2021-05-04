TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. On average, analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TXMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,395,601. The company has a market capitalization of $454.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

