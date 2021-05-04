Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. 499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $557,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

