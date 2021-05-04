Opus Capital Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up approximately 0.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. 44,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

