iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Lifted by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. 210,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,504,128. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.18 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

