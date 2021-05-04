America First Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,950 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 2.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after buying an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $239,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. 279,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,902,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.