Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.47% from the stock’s previous close.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

Shares of FND traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,301. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.40. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,887,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

