America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.86 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 5.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 118,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,738. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.26. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

