DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $336.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $211.12 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

