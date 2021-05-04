Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 275 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

