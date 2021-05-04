Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

