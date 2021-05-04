CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.

CVI stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,534. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

