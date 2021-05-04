Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $163.59 and last traded at $163.38, with a volume of 6881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.98.

The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

