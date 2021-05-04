Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuraray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS KURRY remained flat at $$32.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 0.84. Kuraray has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

