Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in April

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. 1,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.5013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

