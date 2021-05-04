Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,887,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 2,188,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28,870.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFSUF shares. Barclays lowered shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS IFSUF remained flat at $$11.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

