Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $243.06 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $243.06 million and $4.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,049,308 coins and its circulating supply is 128,928,411 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

