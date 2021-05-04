Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $1.18

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $506.28 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00080539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.55 or 0.00868220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.62 or 0.09860184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00100433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

