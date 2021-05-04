FLO Trading Down 0.8% This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $80,274.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

