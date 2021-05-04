40,502 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Bought by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.6% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $192,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21.

