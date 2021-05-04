Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $579,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,616 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

