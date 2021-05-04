Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Acquires 13,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $251,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 323,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.