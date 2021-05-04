Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. 41,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

