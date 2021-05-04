Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Arconic updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ARNC traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,468. Arconic has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

