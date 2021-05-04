Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCLH stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. 379,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,876,770. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

