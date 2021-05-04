Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $292.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

