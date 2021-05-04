Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 350.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $719,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 658,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 161,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819,542. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 272 shares of company stock valued at $13,336 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

