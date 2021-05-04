Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,944. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

