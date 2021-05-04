Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$0.82 EPS

Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.32). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 76,915 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $12,207,948.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,530,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,606,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 792,275 shares of company stock worth $125,504,241 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day moving average is $139.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

